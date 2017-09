In an industry where ingredient trends come and go, Cetaphil’s sales have stayed steady. In fact, according to IRI figures for the 12-week period ended Aug. 13, in multiunit doors, its facial cleanser sales rose almost 9 percent, hand and body lotions expanded close to 12 percent and the body wash boosted volume by another 5 percent. Retailers noted that Cetaphil is producing gains at a time when other brands are challenged in the therapeutic subcategory of skin care. L’Oréal is increasing its efforts behind CeraVe, which it acquired in January. AB Brands is building up a relatively new brand called Aquation.