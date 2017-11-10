Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories is entering Bloomingdale’s.The professional skin-care line is bringing 22 of its products to the department store retailer, marking the brand’s first venture into large-scale distribution. Previously, the brand was found on its e-commerce site and through various dermatologist offices across the country.“My strategic vision is to partner with key retail partners and points of distribution that understand the brand and desire the science and authenticity that we show,” said Dawn Hilarczyk, vice president of sales and education at DCL Skincare. “My goal is that we share [the brand] with every consumer because it’s been a secret for so long and I want this secret to be out.”The brand’s product lineup, which was reformulated and edited down from 126 stockkeeping units to 47 at the beginning of this year, is meant to simplify consumers’ skin-care routines and change their perceptions on what ingredients and products they should use for particular issues. For instance, one of DCL Skincare’s best-selling products is its C Scape High Potency Night Booster 30, which has a high concentration of vitamin C, an ingredient usually seen in daytime products. The brand also offers a daytime moisturizer called Profoundly Effective A Cream SPF 30, which includes a form of retinol, an ingredient not typically found in daytime products because it makes the skin sensitive to the sun.To educate consumers on its products and uses and overall skin health, DCL Skincare will host a series of pop-up events at Bloomingdale’s locations across the country. Starting this Saturday at the retailer’s location in Newton, Mass., the event will have an interactive table that works as a touch-screen tablet, which shows descriptions and uses for each of its products. The brand is also bringing over its skin-care quiz from its web site to help consumers receive a DCL Skincare routine based on their issues and concerns.“It allows the consumer to be in an environment where they can ask questions, be honest and get candid answers,” Hilarczyk said on the purpose of the events. “I think it’s really important that the consumer is educated on what they’re purchasing and what they’re using.”Hilarczyk will also give two informational talks at the event to help consumers better understand skin physiology and health.“It’s not about beauty, it’s about health,” she continued. “If we educate [consumers] to be healthy then they will have beautiful skin.”DCL Skincare has plans to continue hosting these consumer events at other Bloomingdale’s locations in key markets during the holiday season and early next year.Currently the brand’s skin-care products are found on Bloomingdale’s e-commerce site ranging in price from $34 to $130 and will roll into select doors next spring. The brand also has plans to introduce its body and hair products into the retailer next year.
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)