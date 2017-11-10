Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories is entering Bloomingdale’s.The professional skin-care line is bringing 22 of its products to the department store retailer, marking the brand’s first venture into large-scale distribution. Previously, the brand was found on its e-commerce site and through various dermatologist offices across the country.“My strategic vision is to partner with key retail partners and points of distribution that understand the brand and desire the science and authenticity that we show,” said Dawn Hilarczyk, vice president of sales and education at DCL Skincare. “My goal is that we share [the brand] with every consumer because it’s been a secret for so long and I want this secret to be out.”The brand’s product lineup, which was reformulated and edited down from 126 stockkeeping units to 47 at the beginning of this year, is meant to simplify consumers’ skin-care routines and change their perceptions on what ingredients and products they should use for particular issues. For instance, one of DCL Skincare’s best-selling products is its C Scape High Potency Night Booster 30, which has a high concentration of vitamin C, an ingredient usually seen in daytime products. The brand also offers a daytime moisturizer called Profoundly Effective A Cream SPF 30, which includes a form of retinol, an ingredient not typically found in daytime products because it makes the skin sensitive to the sun.To educate consumers on its products and uses and overall skin health, DCL Skincare will host a series of pop-up events at Bloomingdale’s locations across the country. Starting this Saturday at the retailer’s location in Newton, Mass., the event will have an interactive table that works as a touch-screen tablet, which shows descriptions and uses for each of its products. The brand is also bringing over its skin-care quiz from its web site to help consumers receive a DCL Skincare routine based on their issues and concerns.“It allows the consumer to be in an environment where they can ask questions, be honest and get candid answers,” Hilarczyk said on the purpose of the events. “I think it’s really important that the consumer is educated on what they’re purchasing and what they’re using.”Hilarczyk will also give two informational talks at the event to help consumers better understand skin physiology and health.“It’s not about beauty, it’s about health,” she continued. “If we educate [consumers] to be healthy then they will have beautiful skin.”DCL Skincare has plans to continue hosting these consumer events at other Bloomingdale’s locations in key markets during the holiday season and early next year.Currently the brand’s skin-care products are found on Bloomingdale’s e-commerce site ranging in price from $34 to $130 and will roll into select doors next spring. The brand also has plans to introduce its body and hair products into the retailer next year.