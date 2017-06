Dr. Harold Lancer is about to unveil two projects with vastly different price points — a men's range with Ryan Seacrest that starts at $10 and a $1,000 Lancer Legacy Youth Treatment — to cater to an even wider demographic.

A dual focus on entering the masstige sector and growing his core skin-care range with the addition of super luxe products is what Lancer hopes will propel his business to the next level — starting with Polished by Dr. Lancer, a joint venture with Seacrest.