Éclair Naturals is launching a campaign to let women know the bare facts. As one part of the initiative, women are asked if they know what propylene glycol is and if they would feel comfortable bathing in it. Their answer is a resounding no once they hear it is a component in engine antifreeze and that many bath and body products use it.

Additionally, in a video that’s part of the new campaign starting this month called “NeverAny,” Éclair Naturals’ cofounder and chief executive officer John Matise addresses the lack of regulation in personal-care products in the U.S. head-on.

In the past decade, Europe banned 1,400 chemicals, Canada nearly 600 and the U.S. only 10. To help inform consumers about Éclair Naturals’ positioning, the company tapped a celebrity makeup artist, Joanne Gair, to adorn nude models with messages applied in plant-based ink. Shot by fashion photographer Ruven Afanador, the messages on their bodies pledge the formulas never use GMOs, parabens, soy, animal-derived ingredients, polyethylene glycol, petroleum, phenoxyethanol, phthalates, propylene glycol, sodium lauryl/laureth sulfate, synthetic colors and synthetic fragrances.

“We had a story to tell and we wanted to do it our way with complete transparency,” Matise explained. “We knew we needed to stand out from everyone else in a category that’s filled with noise and a real lack of education in knowing what harmful ingredients are found in most body care products.”

Éclair Naturals uses natural food grade ingredients to create formulas that are non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, cruelty-free and made in the USA. The line of 14 categories and 55 items encompasses bath, moisturizers and hair care. Retailing between $4.99 and $12.99, the brand is currently sold in Rite Aid, riteaid.com, target.com, Albertsons, ShopRite and Stop & Shop, as well as on its web site, www.eclairnaturals.com.

“Through this campaign, we are challenging consumers to tell us what their ‘NeverAnys’ are using #NeverAny, taking a stand for causes that are personal to them, similar to the stand we take on ingredients,” Matise said.

Developed with Marc USA, the campaign will focus on local and regional markets in order to reach consumers directly and much of the content will be delivered in a rich digital media format. Building on that, the images will also be shared on the brand web site, social channels and print ads in women’s publications. They will also be shared via a video which highlights the campaign development, features influencers, and urges others to share their personal #NeverAny on social media platforms.

“We saw the ‘NeverAny’ pledge painted on the models as a way to declare the brand promise on our sleeves — or should we say, on our skin,” explained Dena Mosti, creative director at MARC USA.

Éclair Naturals plans to expand into the baby category before the end of the year with a baby wash, diaper cream, talc free baby powder, baby oil and others items. In the pipeline are lip balms, massage and body oils and travel kits.

Éclair Naturals’ message hits a market ripe for natural beauty. According to Kline, natural personal care has posted 8 percent yearly growth since 2011, a rate that will be matched if not exceeded through 2021.

“Overall, as consumers, we are more conscious than ever before about ingredients and the use and effect of synthetic, harmful chemicals to our body,” said Matise. The company heavily researched consumer preferences prior to formulation. He noted that all of the products are non-GMO, all are vegan and certified gluten-free. “For instance, we do not use phenoxyethanol, a skin irritant that is harmful if ingested. This is a common preservative system in many body care products,” he said. “In general, I believe our ‘free from’ list of harmful ingredients is the most extensive in the industry.”