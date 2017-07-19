Eve Lom’s Gel Balm Cleanser and the original balm Cleanser.
Eve Lom's best-selling balm Cleanser is getting a counterpart.
Next month a hybrid Balm Gel Cleanser — the first new cleanser developed by the brand since launching the original formula 30 years ago — will hit counters. The hybrid will live alongside the original version — which isn't going anywhere, promised Regine Barr, director of product development and supply at Eve Lom.
"I thought years ago that [Jaime] was going to bite the bullet. [The writers] knew who would be left standing, but they never told us so it was this constant guessing game," says @gameofthrones actor @nikolajwilliamcw. See what the actor had to say about season 7 and the show ultimately coming to end on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @tomgoldblum)