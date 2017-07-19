By  on July 19, 2017
Eve Lom's best-selling balm Cleanser is getting a counterpart.

Next month a hybrid Balm Gel Cleanser — the first new cleanser developed by the brand since launching the original formula 30 years ago — will hit counters. The hybrid will live alongside the original version — which isn't going anywhere, promised Regine Barr, director of product development and supply at Eve Lom.

