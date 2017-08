A DNA-based personalized skin-care plan, once the domain of dermatologists or prestige retailers, is now only a drugstore visit away.HomeDNA Skin Care just rolled out in select CVS Pharmacy doors and on HomeDNA.com with plans to add 4,000 other drugstores next month.[caption id="attachment_10965583" align="aligncenter" width="400"] HomeDNA Skin Care kit.[/caption] Based on DNA, The HomeDNA Skin Care report allows consumers to get a guide on how to build a complete and customized skin-care regimen. The kit retails for $24.99 plus a separate $79 lab fee. Similar testing is offered by some dermatologists at price tags exceeding $300.The report includes a summary of the test’s findings, detailed information about each of the seven skin-aging concerns along with specific recommendations for topical ingredients, supplements and professional treatments that may lead to younger-looking skin.The genetic profiling and analysis is done, examining 28 genetic markers, by the team of scientific experts at DNA Diagnostics Center, a DNA testing laboratory. DNA is collected at home with a quick, painless cheek swab, mailed to the lab for processing and analysis, and within just two weeks of submitting samples, final test results are posted to the customer’s secure online account.The DNA test is seen as an avenue to help consumers in the primarily self-service mass market sift through an overwhelming array of skin-care choices.Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, shoppers can get a tailor-made blueprint for skin health. According to a recent survey conducted by Direct Advantage Partners, seven out of 10 respondents are not happy with their current skin-care routines. Many cited that they are not getting the results they had hoped for and feel like they are throwing away money trying out different products that may or may not work. According to the same survey, only one in five women are confident in their skin-care choices since individual beauty and antiaging products do not work the same for everyone. That’s where DNA testing comes into play.“Because everyone is genetically unique, the sheer volume of data we analyze means that the report can provide a truly unique experience for each individual,” said Dave Silver, vice president of marketing for DDC. “Depending on the customer's scores, the report lists several topical ingredients to address each category.” The categories include fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, sensitivity and other issues.The recommended plans stretch beyond creams and oils, he added. The report also yields internal-supplement recommendations as well as professional treatment suggestions, based on a customer's DNA. “This means that not only can she have full control over how to create a skin-care regimen at home, but she can also seek advice from nutritionists and cosmetic clinics to help her implement a complete treatment plan.”Specific types, not brands, are recommended of supplements, professional treatments and topical ingredients. “For example, if the report shows a lower genetic predisposition to developing wrinkles but a higher likelihood for pigmentation, then it makes it much easier for the customer to choose ingredients that help with potential problem areas,” Silver explained.The skin-care program is just one in HomeDNA’s menu, which also includes weight management and ancestry testing. Driven by technology, product customization is finally becoming a reality, even for the mass market.