NEW YORK — A swing set fashioned from life-sized versions of Confidence in a Compact and Heavenly Skin makeup brushes, a seesaw made out of Brow Power Pomade and a projection screen with “breakouts” that can be zapped with darts that shoot out of a giant dummy of Bye Bye Breakout Powder are among the installations that comprise It Cosmetics’ "ExhibIT 2017,” which today opens to consumers.

The nine-year-old brand, acquired last July by L'Oréal for $1.2 billion, unveiled the interactive — and highly educational — exhibit in a 30,000-square-foot space at 415 Fifth Avenue in Midtown here to showcase its new retail concept. An It-branded pink carpet and step and repeat gave way to a stage with a mockup of the way customers will soon be able to shop It Cosmetics in 300 Ulta doors come late September. The stage was followed by a staircase plastered with inspirational messaging that led upstairs to the immersive, high-touch experience described above.