Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist, is broadening the reach of her natural skin-care line.

Vargas is primarily known for her self-named salons in New York and Los Angeles, where she caters to a high-end clientele, including Julianne Moore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Karlie Kloss and Dakota Johnson. She launched her skin-care line in 2011, but it has mainly been distributed in small beauty boutiques that specialize in natural products — until now.