[caption id="attachment_11041771" align="alignnone" width="222"] Josie Maran Argan Oil[/caption]To celebrate 10 years in the business, Josie Maran is unwrapping her biggest Today’s Special Value deal on QVC. She’s also giving a peek into what’s planned for the next decade for the Argan Oil-based brand.On Nov. 4, the former model and a pioneer in using Argan Oil in beauty will offer a TSV of all of her best-selling products in supersizes. Included will be her Body Butter, Argan Milk and Argan Oil priced at $79.95. “It will be our biggest amount to sell and our biggest products,” says Maran. “It’s an insane value worth $260.”Maran was not only a leader in Argan, but she is one of a few brand founders who still owns 100 percent of her company. “I considered taking on a partner earlier this year, but just wasn’t ready,” she told WWD. “I’m this crazy, bold, audacious visionary who wants to change the world and it is hard to find people who want to go on that ride with me.”And its has been quite a ride in the past decade. Sales are estimated to exceed $150 million and on a growth trajectory as more consumers seek out healthier options.Maran discovered the benefits of Argan during a modeling job and harnessed the ingredient to launch her line of high performance, yet healthy beauty items. She remains true to her brand origin by only creating products that are organic, healthy and tap into the healing powers of Argan Oil.Over the past 10 years Maran broadened beyond her signature oil into body butters, Argan Milk, color products, bath and body and most recently a new item called Argan Moonstone Drops. It is a revved-up version of Argan Oil Light, but with iridescent pearls for a holographic glow. Argan Moonstone Drops can be used as makeup primer, highlighter, under-eye brightener and illuminating body oil. During the year, the company also devised a limited-edition Argan Reserve that sold out in two months. On tap for 2018 is a buildout of the color line.Maran’s use of Argan inspired an entire industry of beauty products infusing the oil into formulas. At first she was perturbed to see the proliferation, but she now embraces the exposure. “I say that I hope people copy me because we need more goodness in the world.” The boom in sales has benefitted areas in need in Morocco and Algeria, while offering consumers healthier choices.Beyond QVC, Josie Maran is sold in Sephora. And while she mulls future distribution, Maran challenges the beauty industry to create more reasons to bring consumers into stores rather than ordering online. “Something has to move people beyond just buying and selling,” she advised.As she reflected on her past decade, she teased the company’s future. Maran wants to leverage her position in the business world to teach others how to “make stuff that has a purpose.” She’s also reinventing the company with plans to unfurl a new program in 2019 that will encompass the mind, body and beauty with a focus on life rejuvenation.Maran did not share exact products in her vision, but said she wants to show how a product line can bring social change. Maran has a goal of donating $100 millions of Josie Maran Cosmetics sales to charity by 2020. “I feel it is my job to bring more good into the world,” she said.