Kat Burki Launches on Net-a-porter
Industry sources project the launch could bring an additional $1.5 million in sales to the brand.
Kat Burki's skin-care line launched on Net-a-porter Wednesday.
The full, 22-stockkeeping-unit line, including fragrances, is slated to roll out by early next year. Fragrances are due to launch in the first quarter of 2018, before Valentine's Day. “They took everything,” said founder and chief executive officer Kat Burki of the agreement with Net-a-porter.
Tap into our Global Network
Of Industry Leaders and Designers