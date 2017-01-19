La Prairie’s latest innovation is a two for one.

The Line Interception Power Duo is an antiaging sunscreen day cream and corresponding antiaging night cream packaged side by side in a single bottle with one pump. The products, administered via airless pump, are the latest to join the brand’s Antiaging Collection and come two years after the Antiaging Rapid Response Booster serum was added to the lineup.

During an interview at the brand’s U.S. headquarters, Jacqueline Hill, director of strategic innovation at La Prairie, maintained the product has the most ambitious claims of any antiaging formula the brand has put out to date. Clinical trials showed a reduction in the appearance of three types of wrinkles — expression lines, sun induced fine lines and creases and folds — within 14 days of twice-a-day use, she said. Both formulas contain the brand’s proprietary Cellular Complex.

She explained that while injectables work by making muscles unable to contract at one specific stage, the day cream is active in three different stages. Three peptides work to stop the signaling pathway in varying stages to prevent the formation of lines. The night cream targets regeneration and the stimulation of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production.

The Line Interception Power Duo retails for $350 and will hit about 4,500 global points of distribution at the end of the month.

Greg Prodromides, chief marketing officer at La Prairie, said this is the first significant launch for 2017 before the 30th anniversary celebrations for the brand’s iconic Skin Caviar collection kick off later this year. The Power Duo is also the first product to launch under creative director David Naouri, who joined La Prairie just over a year ago. In addition to innovations in formula, Prodromides contended that everything — from the “overall creative expression,” to campaign visuals and social media — was under the guise of Naouri.

He declined to give sales projections for Power Duo’s first year.

Naouri joining the team was among several changes implemented during the past year, Prodromides added. La Prairie relocated its global marketing headquarters from New York to Zürich and built a “global marketing organization from scratch” with new product development, creative services, store design and visual merchandising, communications and public relations, digital and science and innovation teams.

He noted that digital, in particular, is an area of focus for the company.

A web site will be launched on Jan. 31, outfitted with updated brand assets and e-commerce capabilities. La Prairie maintains 20 web sites globally, six of which are e-commerce enabled. The U.S. version is the strongest of the sites in terms of sales volume, but Prodromides declined to reveal what percentage of overall revenue comes from the digital flagship.

A dramatic short film detailing the specific innovations and science behind the Power Duo will welcome users to the site, and a 360-degree, virtual reality experience — a first for the brand — will live on laprairie.com and the brand’s social media channels. The latter, which was developed in 16 languages, is part of a “recruitment campaign” that taps into digital to hopefully lure consumers in-store. A corresponding VR experience will be present in 300 top doors.

Prodromides said social media has become a priority, too — both unpaid and paid.

“We use paid social but our quest is not about getting a massive response. We’re trying to follow a more selective and more niche approach….We do not want to and we cannot talk to everybody,” he said. “That said, yes we have a selective approach when it comes to paid social, [but] it’s important to start seeding the brand with a new generation.”