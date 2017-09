K-beauty made a splash at The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey last week.To herald the arrival of Laneige at 150 Sephora stores on Sept. 15, parent AmorePacific created an interactive pop-up area near the Sephora store at the tony shopping center. The beauty roadshow, previewed for the press and influencers prior to a three-day stand, featured educational presentations, a scent bar and a photo zone for social sharing.Highlighted were two of Laneige’s signature products, the Water Sleeping Mask (one is sold every 12 seconds across the globe, according to Laneige executives) and the Lip Sleeping Mask.“We have studied water science for more than 20 years. We are the experts in beauty while you sleep and our Sleeping Mask is number one in the world,” said Bradley Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of AmorePacific U.S.[caption id="attachment_10992666" align="alignnone" width="300"] Bradley Horowitz and Chloe Kim.[/caption]On hand was Laneige’s lifestyle ambassador, Chloe Kim, a 17-year-old champion snowboarder and Olympic hopeful. “I never got into skin care until recently when I noticed my skin got so dry after snowboarding and traveling. Laneige products are a lifesaver for me,” Kim explained.Horowitz noted that Kim is a snug fit as a representative of the Laneige core shopper. “Chloe is our customer. We are a Millennial K-beauty brand,” Horowitz explained.Laneige has been a top performer in Sephora Canada since it debuted in 2015. Laneige first came to the U.S. in 2014 at Target where it has since been phased out. The brand is one of a handful of South Korean beauty brands generating chatter in the U.S. Retailers from Ulta Beauty to CVS have turned over valuable real estate to hand-picked items.At Laneige, however, the strategy is more about building a brand rather than curating a selection, said Horowitz.Although he would not comment on numbers, those familiar with Laneige believe it could balloon into a $40 million brand in the next few years, especially with exposure at Sephora. Nearby, Sephora put the finishing touches on the Laneige display in the store. The brand has been offered on sephora.com since June and joins other K-beauty choices such as Too Cool for School, Boscia and the signature AmorePacific line. Several visitors to the pop-up were seen in Sephora seeking more information on Laneige. “This was a great mall to help us launch,” concluded Horowitz.