Decléor is giving up on the U.S. market.

A year after rolling out a brand “reawakening” with a strong focus on building its American business, WWD has learned that the French skin-care brand will cease to supply the U.S. market next week. In June 2016, the brand was doing 75 percent of its business through the professional channel, with a presence in 10,000 doors spanning 70 countries. In the U.S., however, the range was carried at just over 350 locations.