By  on June 26, 2017
Decléor's new OrExcellence anti-aging line.

Decléor's new Orexcellence antiaging line.

Decléor is giving up on the U.S. market.

A year after rolling out a brand “reawakening” with a strong focus on building its American business, WWD has learned that the French skin-care brand will cease to supply the U.S. market next week. In June 2016, the brand was doing 75 percent of its business through the professional channel, with a presence in 10,000 doors spanning 70 countries. In the U.S., however, the range was carried at just over 350 locations.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus