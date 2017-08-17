“I’m tired of hearing people complain here that they can’t get it in America,” Madonna said of her skin-care line, MDNA Skin, which is making its way Stateside three years after its launch in Japan.

Madonna codeveloped the entire range — which reads as her name without the vowels or the second “N” — of which her likeness was the sole inspiration for parent company MTG, based in Nagoya, Japan.

“It’s a line I can use every day. Some things I use when I don’t wear makeup and am not doing shows, and others are specifically good for having to apply makeup and be on stage under lights.…I developed it for me specifically, but it also feels universal. I mean, my children use it, my friends use it,” Madonna told WWD in an exclusive interview last week.

Come Sept. 26, nine stockkeeping units will hit mdnaskin.com, Barneys New York counters on Madison Avenue and Beverly Hills and barneys.com, with a rollout to additional Barneys doors later this fall and in the spring (Barneys is the exclusive U.S. retail partner for one year). Prices range from $50 for The Face Wash to $600 for a Rejuvenator Set that includes a Chrome Clay Mask with a removal and penetration device (a version of the tool that only removes the mask is sold on its own for $180). Rounding out the group is The Serum, $240; The Eye Serum, $120; The Rose Mist, $120; The Eye Mask, $50 to $120; the Chrome Clay Mask, $120 to $220 and Mask Remover Sheets, $12. A Finishing Cream will join the lineup in Japan and the U.S. in November, followed by a Reinvention Cream and an Onyx Black Beauty Roller made with a high-density carbon that emits high infrared rays next year.

“I use the eye masks, I throw them in the freezer so they are icy cold. I sleep on my face so when I wake up my eyes are always puffy so I really need them. I put them on for a couple of minutes before I get out of bed. As they thaw out on your face, the ice aspect reduces inflammation and the serum has the hyaluronic acid in it. These are simple things. You can get on with your day and use them all,” said Madonna, who turned 59 on Wednesday.

Click here to read the full interview with Madonna, exclusive to our subscribers.

Related stories:

Madonna Then and Now: From the WWD Archives

Madonna Performs at Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in Saint-Tropez

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics On Way to Becoming $1B Brand