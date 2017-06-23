By  on June 23, 2017
MyChelle products

MyChelle Dermaceuticals is about to join the list of skin-care brands branching into color.

The business, which makes prestige-priced natural skin-care products, is adding three new stockkeeping units to its lineup this August and launching color for holiday.

