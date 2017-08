Natural skin-care brand MyChelle Dermaceuticals is moving from the natural channel to mainstream retail.MyChelle, which makes prestige-priced natural skin care and color cosmetics, has primarily been sold through natural grocers such as Whole Foods (now owned by Amazon) — until September, when it will enter Kohl’s stores and kohls.com. This is the brand’s first major brick-and-mortar retailer outside the natural channel.“We really see consumer demand for premium natural skin care that’s also efficacious,” said Maggie Joslyn, director of communications and digital strategy for MyChelle. “Kohl’s will introduce MyChelle to a broader customer segment who is seeking clean skin care but may not be shopping the conventional natural channels.”An assortment of 17 stockkeeping units will launch in 324 Kohl’s doors and online next month. Joslyn noted that the brand is not concerned about the retailer’s recent announcement that it is downsizing stores, as the primary focus of the MyChelle launch at Kohl’s is e-commerce.Included in the Kohl’s assortment are two of MyChelle’s hero antiaging lines, Remarkable Retinal and Perfect C Radiance, both of which offer natural alternatives to traditional Vitamin A and C treatments.“We’re seeing ourselves finding more opportunity in less traditional avenues because our brand is such a hybrid — natural, clean products, but with proven efficacy,” Joslyn said. “The consumer has evolved into expecting natural products to really work, and more people are becoming that natural consumer — people are expecting natural products now.”Other MyChelle items going into Kohl’s include sun protection products, serums, creams, cleansers and the Perfect C Pro Speed Peel, which contains 10 percent L-ascorbic acid.Said Joslyn of MyChelle’s further plans to expand into mainstream retail, “There are definite plans in place to do that and conversations [happening].”In June, WWD reported that MyChelle has about $15 million in sales, according to industry sources, and is said to have hired Threadstone Partners to conduct a sale. The business is currently backed by private equity firm Encore Consumer Capital.