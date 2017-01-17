Dr. Brant Skincare revamped its web site this week with an upgraded browsing and shopping experience along with easier ways to pay.

There is also a special tribute page dedicated to the mastermind of the brand, Dr. Fredric Brandt, who died in 2015.

Brandt’s unexpected death hasn’t knocked the vitality of his namesake line, according to Stephane Colleu, the chief executive officer and president who sprang into action to stoke the momentum. “The brand has never grown as fast as in 2016,” Colleu said. “The company has evolved over the past year and our audience has grown tremendously.”

Fueling that growth were innovations such as Magnetight Age-Defier Magnet Mask and Needles No More 3-D Filler Mask. “This is just the beginning. In Q1 we have three innovative new products launching that will transcend the boundaries of skin care and makeup like never before,” Colleu said. Among those are Pores No More Multi-Performance Stick, a five-in-one-complexion perfector and an a.m/p.m. lip product under the Needles No More collection.

The company does not discuss sales, but Colleu said his vision is to double in size within four years. Industry sources estimate current global sales total $75 million, meaning Dr. Brandt Skincare could eclipse the $150 million mark by 2020.

Dovetailing with launches in the pipeline, Colleu indicated the timing was right to fine-tune the web site. The goal was not only to streamline purchasing online but also provide more information and tell the Dr. Brandt story. “We felt it was important to have a digital imprint online that shared our DNA and celebrated our legacy. This, coupled with the explosive growth of mobile commerce and our new audience on social media, convinced us it was time to upgrade our digital offering to continue to capture and engage new customers,” Colleu elaborated.

While the refreshed web site makes e-commerce more seamless, its purpose stretches beyond sales. “No one can deny the growth rate of e-commerce and mobile shopping today. I think every brand is focusing on how to make the most of their digital imprint,” Colleu explained, adding there is rich content and education on the new site.

Great effort was devoted to educating consumers how to use products teed up with videos to demonstrate proper application. Product pages offer recommendations about products along with problem and solution tips.

The web site also provides background on the company’s skin-care adviser board, its partnership with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the Dr. Brandt Foundation. The foundation’s first step is funding for suicide prevention. Also in keeping with the long-held interests of Dr. Brandt, the foundation will also provide support in the following areas: organizations that work with young artists to enhance their skills and passion for the arts, research of skin diseases and the Humane Society.

“From a business perspective we revamped both the user interface and user experience of the site. We focused on creating a site that was 100 percent mobile optimized for m-commerce. Shoppers are going mobile and so are we,” Colleu said.

There are multiple payment options including PayPal, Amazon Payments and ApplePay will be added soon. “The payment options will allow the customers to make a purchase quickly without having to manually punch in their credit card numbers. To further optimize the user experience we integrated an auto-replenishment capability so that our regulars can restock their favorite products without having to come to the web site at all,” he said.

The company will also continue to drive shoppers to its retail partner doors, which include Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Beauty Brands.