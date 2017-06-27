By  on June 27, 2017
Oars + Alps founders Mia Saini Duchnowski and Laura Lisowski Cox

Oars + Alps, an e-commerce men’s ath-leisure and grooming brand, has closed on a $1.3 million round of seed funding.

Lead investors are Levy Family Partners and Breakout Capital, both of which focus on e-commerce businesses.

