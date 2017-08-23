For 27 years, PCA Skin has quietly racked up sales and built client loyalty. But the professional skin-care line, known for its chemical peels and daily care products, isn’t so silent anymore.

The company’s growth does the talking with Michael Larrain, PCA’s chief executive officer, noting sales have expanded 40 percent year to date over 2016. “We don’t want to be the best-kept secret in skin care anymore. We have something worth telling and that’s why we are shouting from the rooftops lately,” added Larrain, who joined PCA in 2015 from his role as former president of the Active Cosmetics Division of L’Oréal USA.