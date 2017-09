Peach & Lily founder and chief executive officer Alicia Yoon is at it again. Her latest discovery — set to launch exclusively on her web site on Tuesday — is Femmue, a collection of botanical beauty products.Femmue was founded in South Korea by Kelly Chung, inspired by her research linked to the energy of flowers.Yoon, whose Peach & Lily e-commerce site is a trailblazer in South Korean beauty, believes Femmue has the potential to be a breakthrough hit.“We think that this can become one of the top brands on our retail platform because it hits all the right notes: natural formulas, surprising and delightful textures that give the brand a certain whimsy and playfulness, a totally indulgent experience, beautiful packaging and gorgeous colors and textures, and importantly, visible results,” she told WWD.According to Yoon, products with floral extracts have a heritage in South Korean beauty. “However, what stood out to me about Femmue’s floral ingredients were three things that took floral extracts to a whole new level of innovation,” she added.The first distinguishing factor, she noted, is that Femmue partners with a natural lab in South Korea housing some of the most extensive data and research on floral extracts. “The formulas are not just marketing floral concepts, but grounded in decades of scientific research to ensure the products are high-performing while still being almost 100 percent natural.”She elaborated that the founder, Chung, worked for years to capture all of the sensory elements of a flower — colors, scents and textures — in what she called an “unadulterated” way. A final characteristic that lured Yoon to Femmue is that the floral extracts are formulated to have “texture bends and shifts upon application.” She cited the example that the cleansing balm starts off as a jelly which transforms into a silky oil upon application.While scent isn’t always the first element U.S. women think of when selecting skin care, Yoon said fragrance is linked to mood enhancing and compliance of skin care. “The scents are not overpowering or synthetic; the scents truly make one feel that you're walking through a pristine garden with subtle fresh scents wafting through the air on a crisp beautiful day. This scent both impacts mood and makes each product such an indulgence,” she explained. Relating to her background as an aesthetician, Yoon explained scent helps improve the skin-care experience, meaning women are more likely to enjoy using them.The lineup consists of oils, masks, a cleansing balm and a peel. The formulas are nearly 100 percent natural and contain no artificial fragrances. Formulated for all skin types, Yoon said Femmue is suitable for those looking for preventative skin care as well as more mature consumers hoping to reverse sun damage and prevent premature aging. Prices range from $38 for a mask to $88 for the Femmue Lumiere Vital C, a serum containing Vitamin C and low molecular hyaluronic acid. Product line extensions are already in the works for Femmue, Yoon said.Yoon is not only a pioneer in the K-beauty industry, but one of the most diversified resources. She operates the Peach & Lily web site, hand-picked items for Target and CVS, her masks are sold at Barneys New York and Peach & Lily is among Macy’s K-beauty roster.