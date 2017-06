For some consumers, retail skin care just doesn’t make the cut.

That’s fueling growth of professional skin care. “It continues to be a bright spot in the market for facial skin care, growing 4.4 percent according to Kline’s 2016 Professional Skin Care U.S. Market Assessment and Analysis,” said Karen Doskow, director of consumer products for the research company. That outpaces the general market’s expansion, she added.