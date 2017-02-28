Ryan Seacrest is branching out into men’s grooming.

The entertainer and television/radio host, who already has a popular tailored clothing and furnishings line at Macy’s, has teamed with dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer to create Polished by Dr. Lancer. The men’s skin-care line will be brought to market through a partnership with Bonfire Entreprise, a new affiliate of Guthy-Renker, a direct marketing company. The line will launch in June and terms were not disclosed.

Seacrest has a long history with Lancer and together they set out to create a collection that is high quality and “delivers results,” he said.

“We’ve been working together for a number of years on the Polished products and brand and believe that it provides the perfect solution for the modern man who wants more from his skin-care routine,” Seacrest and Lancer said. “We’re excited to partner with the Bonfire team to create a direct and powerful relationship with our consumer in 2017.”

“We have not traditionally backed men’s products but we believe strongly that the Polished men’s skin care line has a lot of attributes that men today will find unique and appealing,” said Bing Howenstein, Bonfire’s chief executive officer. “Men are more discerning about their daily habits and products and have a strong desire to make themselves better in every way. It was a no-brainer to get behind this new men’s skin-care brand that combines expert technology with celebrity power, along with tremendous value, a combination we have seen work very well in the past.”

The collection consists of three core products: a daily micro-scrub, a dual cleanse and shave cream, an oil-free moisturizer with SPF 30, an antiaging serum and a daily lip-care SPF 15 sunscreen. Prices are not set yet and the line will be sold direct-to-consumer on the company’s web site.