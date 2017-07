Lilli Gordon, founder of First Aid Beauty, appears to be onto something with Hello FAB. The superfood-powered skin care that does double duty as makeup bowed in Sephora in January and this month the retailer has signed on for two more items.

The first four stockkeeping units resonated with women looking for skin care that matched their lifestyle — a beauty version of ath-leisure apparel, explained Gordon. The NPD Group recently identified products that simplify, yet yield instant gratification, as one of the biggest growth areas in beauty. While all four items clicked, Gordon singled out the Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer as a bestseller at Sephora since the launch.