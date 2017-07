Sisley’s best-selling product is getting an update.

On Aug. 3, Sisleya L’Integral Eye and Lip Contour Cream — an update of the brand’s Sisleya Global Anti-Age Eye and Lip Contour Cream — will hit counters across the U.S. A host of plant-based active ingredients — from Atlas Cedar extract to fermented pomegranate extract — have been pumped into the new $210 formula, with the addition of a preparatory Ridoki tool included.