Sisley Paris’ customer service team in France fielded so many requests for a “place to do a Sisley spa treatment in Paris” that the company decided to build exactly that.

Late last month, the 4,000-square-foot Maison Sisley quietly opened just off the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris. There are five treatment cabins (one with double beds), a salon area for pretreatments, a nearly 800-square-foot boutique and even a four-product skin-care range, Les Exclusifs Paris, developed expressly for the space. Services include an antiaging facial for 240 euros, or $254, and a three-hour global face and body treatment for 400 euros, or $423.

Philippe d’Ornano, president of Sisley, said the brand moved its head office to Paris and an opportunity presented itself in the new space: to create a place that served as a “new proposition for what we [already] offer in our boutiques around the world.”

He said Maison Sisley — decorated by Madame d’Ornano, the matriarch of Sisley’s founding d’Ornano family — was created to look like a “private house.” This is in line with a handful of the brand’s boutiques that are personalized to the city they’re located in, including the Bleecker Street store in New York, the Las Vegas boutique and an outpost in Shanghai.

D’Ornano maintained that the brand has around 80 points of distribution globally that offer services from luxury hotels to department and specialty stores that carry the brand to Sisley’s 20 freestanding stores, all of which offer services. He added that a third U.S. boutique will open in Miami in the middle of the year (the team is currently scouting locations).

The brand also operates its own spa in Taiwan with a similar concept to Maison Sisley, which d’Ornano called the “full Sisley experience.” The new space will also serve as a place to test out and perfect new services that will eventually roll out to other stores.

“These boutiques are specific and we do that only in cities where we want to have a special investment…and in the environment of the city. These are very specific,” d’Ornano explained. “Maison Sisley is part of that. Some of the art is owned by us personally. It’s called Maison Sisley, which is house; it’s the Sisley home. We wanted it to be very friendly [but] at the same time it’s a high-end and luxurious place.”

February also saw the introduction of Izia, Sisley’s new eau de parfum. The scent comes in 30-ml., 50-ml. and 100-ml. sizes that retail for $100, $150 and $220, respectively. Named for Madame d’Ornano, whose first name is Isabelle, Izia has top notes of white bergamot, pink pepper and aldehydes; middle notes of Rose d’Ornano accord, transparent floral accord and angelica and base notes of cedar, amber accord and musk.

D’Ornano said the brand is making a big push with Izia, upping the amount of product sent to U.S. retail partners by 10 times (compared to the last fragrance launch). Izia is carried in about 7,500 points of distribution worldwide and 170 doors in the U.S., including Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and a handful of independent perfumers. The eau de parfum will roll out to South America and Asia this month. Fragrance drives about 15 percent of Sisley’s overall business.