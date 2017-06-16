By  on June 16, 2017
St. Ives Mixing Bar Ingredient Wall High Res

St. Ives wants to show Millennials that it’s more than just their mother’s apricot scrub.

The Unilever-owned skin-care brand, perhaps best known for its quintessential drugstore staple — the Apricot Fresh Skin Scrub — has opened a pop-up shop in Manhattan’s SoHo to demonstrate just that.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

