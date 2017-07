Sheet mask brand Starskin is big in Europe and the Middle East — and the U.S. is its next target.

The Netherlands-based skin-care company, which launched in 2015 and is known for its South Korean-technology-driven sheet masks, cleansing pads and pore strips, quietly entered the U.S. market via Barneys New York early this year. Since then, Starskin has tapped beauty industry veterans with knowledge of the market here to help with retail expansion, an e-commerce site and influencer relationships. And it’s gearing up for its first big launch here — Juice Lab, a series of vitamin-C-fueled sheet masks.