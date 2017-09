Target seems to have a hit a bull’s eye with its commitment to South Korean beauty.In January, Target added to its existing K-beauty selection with 13 items handpicked by Peach & Lily’s Alicia Yoon.Now the company, which has earmarked beauty for big growth, will roll out an exclusive collection called Glow Studio on Sept. 10 to 1,500 doors. Glow Studio was created by Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, the founders of Glow Recipe.“Glow Studio has been part of Glow Recipe’s strategy since inception. Glow Studio's mission has always been clear: bring high-quality, natural K-beauty products to consumers in a fun, accessible and offline experience,” said Lee of the expansion into Target.The Glow Studio for Target collection will feature exclusive four-step routine kits — a first in the marketplace — that simplify the typical 10-step K-beauty regimen into a more user-friendly experience.“K-Beauty is one of the fastest-growing categories in premium skin care at Target, and this fall, we’re continuing to add newness to our assortment with the launch of Glow Studio for Target, a collection developed alongside the seasoned K-Beauty experts from the e-commerce site Glow Recipe,” stated Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. He added the exclusive collection from Glow offers K-beauty at affordable prices. “It’s also another great example of how we’re partnering with digital brands who are experts in their field to curate a selection of compelling products conveniently for our guests at Target.”The collection will also introduce Whamisa by Glow Recipe, a Target-exclusive line of green and chai tea recipe skin-care products, as well as products from Make P:rem and LJH. Prices range from $5 to $38. Added Chang, “As our mission is to bring K-Beauty to consumers in an accessible manner and Target is committed to bringing their guests the latest beauty trends and experiences, it was only natural for us to partner. We believe that discovering and buying K-Beauty should be easy and enjoyable and via this special partnership, it can be.”[caption id="attachment_10971192" align="alignnone" width="300"] A Target exclusive by Glow Recipe.[/caption]The Glow Recipe duo is fresh off success in their own pop-up stores as well as an installation in Saks Fifth Avenue’s The Wellery.For Target, this is the latest partnership with digital-first brands such as Harry’s, to bring its shoppers access to these up and coming brands during Target shopping trips.“We like to call these kits “the building blocks” of the K-beauty ritual,” Lee said.Target continues to burnish its image in beauty with stepped up presentations in stores, more exclusives, beefed up service via its Beauty Concierge program and shop within shop areas highlighting hot items such as masks.