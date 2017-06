Just weeks after launching on macys.com, TonyMoly beauty products have moved so briskly that the retailer added five more items to the original 33 in the assortment.

“Within the first week, more than half of our inventory was completely sold out,” said Alice Hyun, vice president of operations at TonyMoly USA. “We’re the first stand-alone Korean beauty brand at Macy’s,” she added, noting other K-beauty items are part of curations rather than brands.