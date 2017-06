ZO Skin Health is filling out its antiaging offering with a new product — Ossential Instant Pore Refiner.

“Most individuals aren’t aware that enlarged pores are part of the aging process. As you get older, your skin loses elasticity and the pores tend to appear larger,” said Renee Romero, marketing director for ZO. “What you’ll see in the market when it comes to pore-refining products [is something that] blurs imperfections, there are a lot of silicone-based primers.”