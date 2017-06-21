Alibaba is not worried about competition from Amazon, but the rise of artificial intelligence and the spread of counterfeits are concerns that keep the company's chairman Jack Ma up at night.

The internet giant founder shared his thoughts while currently on a charm-offensive in Detroit to attract more American small businesses to the Alibaba platform. Opening up to Charlie Rose in a fireside chat, he told the talk show host that although Alibaba is often known to western audiences as the "Amazon of China", Ma doesn't see it that way.