Digital payment platform firm Alipay has partnered with “smart” terminal maker Poynt to allow over 520 million registered Alipay users in China to use the service in North America.

“Through the agreement, Alipay users visiting North America will enjoy a seamless, familiar checkout experience using the payment method that is most comfortable for them,” the company said, adding that Alipay is a leading online payment provider in China and is “the primary means of online and mobile payments for Chinese consumers.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Souheil Badran, president of Alipay North America, said that given “all the capabilities built into Poynt’s hardware and software, and its agnostic approach to acquirers, we will be able to deliver a truly integrated payment solution for retailers, as well as the simple payment experience our users are accustomed to. We partnered with Poynt because we both share a commitment to enabling a modern commerce experience for merchants and customers alike.”

Osama Bedier, chief executive officer of Poynt, said that acquirers and merchants “choose Poynt terminals to deliver on consumers increasing tech-rich expectations.” Poynt said its solution “enables Alipay QR Code payments as part of its existing payment capabilities that include Mag Stripe, EMV, NFC and Gift Cards.” The company said its smart terminal is first to offer Alipay, and noted that “merchants utilizing Poynt terminals will be able to accept Alipay without the need for any additional integration or hardware.”

Bedier founded Poynt in 2013, and was also founder of Google Wallet as well as a former PayPal executive. The company’s smart terminal features dual touchscreens and wireless connectivity (though 3G, Wi-Fi or ethernet). It also offers a seamless connection to a retailer’s existing payment processor.

Poynt is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. The company is backed by Matrix Partners, Oak HC/FT Partners, Stanford-StartX Fund, Webb Investment Network, NYCA Partners and Google Ventures, among other investors.

