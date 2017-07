The White House-approved Made in America week is nearing the halfway point, but such domestic-mindedness is also increasingly in focus with several private-sector groups.

In the three years since she started Recast City in Washington, D.C., Ilana Preuss has helped bring together manufacturers, real estate developers and subsequently consumers. “I’m very optimistic. There is an increasing demand to buy products within your community to have some experience or connection to the producer of the product,” she said. “There are an increasing number of online tools to connect contract manufacturers with designers or someone who can take one or two of their product lines and contract it out. There are an increasing number of U.S. cities that are recognizing this from an economic standpoint and are investing in it, which will also take a longer term.”