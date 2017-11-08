PARIS – Luxury titan Bernard Arnault is among the latest people to be named in the Paradise Papers, according to Le Monde on Wednesday.In its article, the French publication alleged that France’s wealthiest man and chief of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has placed part of his holdings behind a complex of shadow companies in six different fiscal havens and contacted at least eight consulting firms to do so.In a statement, Arnault denied any wrongdoing, saying the assets were known to fiscal authorities in France and the U.K., and accused the paper of scandalmongering.“Le Monde newspaper has put the spotlight on Bernard Arnault and some of his investments to illustrate an article about the ‘Paradise Papers’ that presents them as hidden or undeclared assets that are either fiscally reprehensible or borderline illegal. This is in fact a journalistic attempt on the part of this media to cause a sensation using the holdings of Bernard Arnault,” the executive said. ”Indeed, all the assets mentioned in this article were acquired perfectly legally and have of course been reported to the fiscal authorities.”The Paradise Papers are reams of leaked documents — more than 13.4 million — about sheltered wealth from two offshore service providers and company registries of 19 tax havens. The material was obtained by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and analyzed by a group of journalists in 67 countries, who are part of the non-International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that includes Le Monde.The consortium began publishing the Paradise Papers on Sunday. Ninety-five news organizations are currently reporting on the subject.According to Le Monde, Arnault has sheltered a 129-hectare property valued at 10 million pounds outside of London behind a company registered in the Channel Island of Jersey. The publication said he refused to comment on the property located in Nyn Park.There’s also mention of a luxury yacht said to belong to Arnault, though not officially registered under his name. Rather, it’s held by a Maltese company, Sonta Yachting Ltd., which actually is owned by LVMH.Le Monde wrote that since the 330-foot boat, called Symphony, is not in Arnault’s name, the executive is exempt from including it in filings for France’s wealth tax. The publication said that if Arnault wants to rent the yacht, he can do so from his own company, justify that it’s for commercial use and be dispensed in the future from it being taxed as a luxury holding, if the French government puts into place the fiscal structure it envisages. Further, in Malta, shadow companies do not need to file accounts.“In particular, the property in England, extensively described in the article, has been reported from the beginning to both the French and English fiscal authorities, and has been subject, since its acquisition, to the payment of the ISF,” continued Arnault, referring to the annual direct wealth tax on those in France having assets in excess of 1.3 million euros. “Bernard Arnault does not derive any fiscal advantage from the ownership structure of this or any other of the assets mentioned. At no point is this mentioned in the newspaper, even though it was explained to the author of the article; its only aim was to create a journalistic impact.“It is worth recalling that Bernard Arnault is one of France’s biggest taxpayers and that the LVMH group, of which he is the majority shareholder, pays more than one billion euros in taxes in France annually,” said Arnault.Over the past three days other people whose financials affairs have been mentioned in the Paradise Papers include Queen Elizabeth II, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Juan Manuel Santos, president of Colombia.