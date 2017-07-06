PARIS — Bouchra Jarrar is leaving Lanvin. Sources say the designer, who was named successor to Alber Elbaz in March 2016 and has shown just two collections for the house, will exit her position before the spring 2018 show season.

Rumors have been circulating for some time about friction between Jarrar and chief executive officer Michèle Huiban. Sources say the two sides have been negotiating the terms of the split, which could be finalized as early as this week.

The challenged company, founded by Jeanne Lanvin in 1889 and whose principal owner is Taiwan-based media magnate Shaw-Lan Wang, has seen its sales erode for some time after peaking at more than 250 euros, or $276.3, million several years ago. Last year, the house posted its first loss in more than a decade. Neither Huiban nor Jarrar responded to requests for comment.

