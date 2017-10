Nike is the number-one retail brand when it comes to loyalty, according to the 2017 Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders List.On the overall list of the top 100 brands when it comes to loyalty, Nike is in 12th place. It is the only apparel brand that cleared the top 20 on the overall list of top 100 brands. The top five on the overall list are: Amazon (online retail); Google (search engines); Apple (tablets); Netflix (video streaming), and Apple (smartphones).In the drill down of companies that made the overall list and by category, rounding out the top 10 retail loyalty leaders are: Trader Joe’s (ranked 13th on the overall list); Zappos (24); Ralph Lauren (29); eBay (35); Forever 21 (37); Home Depot (45); New Balance (53); Whole Foods (54), and Victoria’s Secret (61). Three other firms made the top 20 retail leaders list: Old Navy (17th on the retail rankings list and 70th overall); T.J. Maxx, (13 and 73, respectively), and Zara (16 and 89, respectively). Zara is new to the 2017 overall list, compared with last year’s rankings.Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys founder and president, said, “Emotional engagement — the ability for a brand to be seen as meeting consumers’ expectations for their ideal — has created challenges for the retail sector, particularly for brick-and-mortar brands.” He added that emotional intelligence is “predictive of real-world loyalty, market share and profitability, and [because it] correlates very highly with same-store sales, customer traffic and profitability, it heralds good news for some brands.”Passikoff said brands that have made loyalty and emotional engagement a strategic priority “always appear high on the Loyalty Leaders List. More importantly, they also always appear at the top of consumers’ shopping lists.”The survey was conducted in September and includes responses from more than 49,000 consumers between ages 16 to 65. According to Brand Keys, the “2017 Loyalty Leader assessments examined 83 categories and evaluated 740 brands.”