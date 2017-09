BANGKOK — The Chirathivat family, which runs Central Group, is nothing short of a household name in Thailand. It might soon be overseas too.The country's largest retail conglomerate, it rose from humble beginnings of a single shop opened by Tiang Chirathivat 70 years ago.A Chinese immigrant to Thailand, Tiang founded the company in 1947, introducing fixed pricing to the country, and then later, its first shopping center. Now the family's portfolio covers everything from shopping malls across Southeast Asia to department stores in Europe, and hotel brands like Centara, and the group employs over 70,000 people.WWD sat down with three key executives at the company — chief executive officer Tos Chirathivat; his sister Yuwadee Chirathivat, who oversees Central Department Store group, and Yuwadee's son Barom Bhicharnchitr, managing director of the group's flagship property Central Embassy mall, to discuss the recent milestones in the company's 70-year history, how it plans to navigate the shift to online and their desire to grow through more acquisitions.[caption id="attachment_10892053" align="alignnone" width="1024"] From left: Yuwadee Chirathivat and Tos Chirathivat[/caption]"The point I knew that I would join the family business? It was from Day One," Tos said. "We never thought about working with anyone else."

Tos didn't know his grandfather as he was only three-years-old when Tiang died in 1968. "Our grandfather had 26 kids, and the youngest one is younger than me. I think he has enough problems dealing with his own kids," Tos laughed.

"We are close to our father [Samrit]," Yuwadee clarified. "He’s the one who really started the department store business and we always helped him. He always liked us to be in the store and do some work."

Retail was ingrained in all aspects of family life, from dinner table conversations to trips abroad, which inevitably ended up with a mall excursion of some sort. The Chirathivat clan now exceeds 200 members if in-laws are included, although not all are involved with the business. Collectively, the family's net worth is estimated by Forbes to be $13.8 billion.