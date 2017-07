LONDON — Frédéric de Narp lives large: A long-married father of seven, he spent his career as a hard luxury man at Cartier and Harry Winston before changing tack and taking on the turnaround job at Bally, which is owned by JAB and is now looking for a new buyer.

Schooled in France, the Brittany native moved to Japan straight after gaining a master’s degree in international business. He immersed himself in the life there, learning the language, practicing martial arts and seeking to understand how the country so rapidly transformed itself from a war-ravaged nation into an economic powerhouse.