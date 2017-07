It’s been fairly quiet on the Escada front since Megha Mittal bought the well-known but troubled German designer brand in late 2009. Mittal is not prone to making big statements, and when Iris Epple-Righi, an alumnus of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein Europe and the Breuninger specialty store, was appointed Escada's chief executive officer in 2016, she also opted to keep things close to her chest for her first months at the helm.

But now with June’s announcement that Niall Sloan was joining as Escada’s new global design director, a marketing and communications vice president hire not yet made public, and the brand’s upcoming 40th anniversary in 2018, Epple-Righi and Escada seem poised to step out of the shadows. WWD met with the Epple-Righi at Escada's headquarters outside Munich to find out what changes are in store for the German heritage brand in today’s changing and challenging market environment.