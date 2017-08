When Munich’s savvy, designer-oriented boutique Theresa jumped into the brave new world of luxury online retail with mytheresa.com in 2006, the skepticism — especially in German circles — was rampant. Would they pull it off? Could they pull it off? A decade later, the question now is what move will mytheresa.com be making next?

Acquired by the Neiman Marcus Group in 2014 and under the leadership of mytheresa.com president Michael Kliger as of 2015, the business has been growing by leaps and bounds. Turnover for 2015/2016 (end June 2016) hit 169 million euros, a gain of 40.6 percent. As Kliger noted, “We have no debt and are very profitable — though you have to prove it every day again. The real gauge for success is customer happiness.”