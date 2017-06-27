Consumer confidence inched up in June, after falling in May.
The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index rose to 118.9, up slightly from 117.6 in May. The moderate gain was from an increase in the present situation component of the Index, which rose to 146.3 from May’s 140.6. The gain was offset by the other component, the expectations portion, which saw a decline to 100.6 from last month’s 102.3.
"I think that all anyone really wants in life is to have people understand us for who we actually are, despite everything," says Ruth Negga. The actress talks "Preachers" season 2 and more on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: Dan Doperalski)
"That's something that resonates with me too because I'm so locked into a number. If I go over that number it completely ruins my day so it's nice to get detached from the number on the scale." - Chelsea Handler on Kelly LeVeque's book "Body Love." #wwdeye (📷: John Salangsang)