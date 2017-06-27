Consumer confidence inched up in June, after falling in May.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index rose to 118.9, up slightly from 117.6 in May. The moderate gain was from an increase in the present situation component of the Index, which rose to 146.3 from May’s 140.6. The gain was offset by the other component, the expectations portion, which saw a decline to 100.6 from last month’s 102.3.