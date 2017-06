Sustainability and corporate responsibility have become overused buzzwords for businesses around the world. But for Cotopaxi, it’s the backbone of the brand and the foundation upon which the outdoor label was created.

Chief executive officer Davis Smith, who has an MBA from the Wharton School, an M.A. in international studies from the University of Pennsylvania’s Lauder Institute, and a B.A. from Brigham Young University, was described on BYU’s web site as a “serial e-commerce entrepreneur.”