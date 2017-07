MILAN — How can Italy maintain its leadership in key sectors, including fashion, tourism and automotive? By investing in innovation, according to a survey unveiled by Deloitte during it second "Innovation Summit," hosted in Milan on Monday.

Focusing on the fashion sector, 87 percent of the more than 1,000 Italian citizens interviewed by Deloitte think that innovation strongly influence spending habits. In particular, clothing rental services, the role of influencers, virtual changing rooms and online commerce emerged as the most popular innovative and relevant tools for Italian shoppers.