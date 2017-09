LUCKY CHARM: A slice of Belgian life came to Hong Kong on Tuesday night, thanks to Delvaux, which showcased its limited-edition set of Miniatures Belgitude bag charms.Several members of the Fung family – Sabrina Fung, her father William and uncle Victor – who back the brand through their investment arm First Heritage, attended the pop-up event at The Landmark, which was decorated like a garden.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrM6QaZ3z4IMr. Dipsy, one of China's most influential bloggers, was also present. "I like the blue sky and clouds one," he said, referring to the Knokke-Le-Zoute charm, inspired by artist René Magritte. "I think it's the most special."Each of the seven bag charm styles represents a specific Belgian city and a well-known icon – be it waffles, frites or the Atomium building.RELATED: Delvaux Delivers Dose of Belgitude >> "At first, I thought it was real bags they were going to put out," said Mr. Dipsy. "But then I found out it was charms that you can hang."That suited him just fine. "Because my stature is a bit smaller, I like the miniatures," he added.Belgian singer Alice on the Roof, who performed two sets at the event, described her home country as "small, but we have history and the people are nice, I think. It's very easygoing."The 22-year-old electro-pop singer said she would have a new album out next year.https://www.instagram.com/p/BY9mofzgkDd/?tagged=delvauxminiaturesA national treasure in Belgium, Delvaux claims to be the oldest luxury brand in the world, with more than 185 years of history. The company embarked on an international push six years ago, with First Heritage's investment, and has since opened 35 stores."Around 65 percent of our sales are made in Asia," Delveaux artistic director Christina Zeller said. "Six years ago, international business probably represented less than 5 percent."She explained Delveaux is still very much in expansion mode, largely following a retail model, which represents 85 percent of the business today.Currently, the brand in the U.S. has an exclusive partnership with Barneys New York but is eyeing possibly opening a freestanding boutique in New York at the end of this year.