JANUARY

4-5 Agenda Show, Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, Calif.

E: info@agendashow.com

T: 213-223-5111; Fax: 213-443-1249

W: agendashow.com

7-9 Intermezzo Collections

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

7-9 Fame, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W:Ubmfashion.com

7-9 Moda, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

7-9 Children’s Club, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

7-9 Accessorie Circuit, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W:Ubmfashion.com

7-9 Accessories the Show, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

11-12 Active Collective, Anaheim Convention Center (North level one), Anaheim, Calif.

T: 805-895-0776

W: activewearcollective.com.

14-16 Retail’s Big Show, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York

T: 800-974-9069; 847-996-5898

W: nrf.com

15-17 L.A. Fashion Market Summer 2018, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

15-17 L.A. Kids Market, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

15-17 Ath-leisure x Lifestyle Trade Show, CMC, Los Angeles

T: 213-630-3618

W: californiamarketcenter.com/alt

15-17 Contemporary Curves, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

15-17 Select x Emerge, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

15-17 Transit, CMC (Penthouse on 13B), Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

15-17 Brand Assembly Summer/Pre-fall 2018, Cooper Design Space (11th floor, Mezz 3) Los Angeles

E: info@brandassembly.com

T: 213-805-6606

W: brandassembly.com

16-17 Première Vision New York, Pier 94, New York, NY

E: pvusa@premierevision.com

T: 646-351-1942

W: premierevision-newyork.com

19-21 Imprinted Sportswear Shows, Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, Long Beach

T: 800-465-5514

W: issshows.com

20-23 Seattle Gift Show, Washington State Convention Center, Seattle

E: registration@expologic.com

T: 800-318-2238

W: seattlegiftshow.com

21-23 Project/MRket, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

22-24 Texworld, Jacob Javits Center, New York, NY

E: rachael.pate@usa.messefrankfurt.com

T: 678-732-2400

W: texworldusa.com

23-25 Liberty Fairs, Pier 94, New York

E: info@libertyfairs.com

T: 212-473-4523

23-25 Capsule, Pier 94, New York

E: info@capsuleshow.com

T: 212-206-8310

23-25 MAN New York, Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street, New York

E: sarah@vocalnyc.com

T: 917-295-0293

W: manwomanshows.com/shows/man-new-york

24-25 Indie Beauty Expo, CMC (Penthouse 13C), Los Angeles

E: attend@indiebeautyexpo.com

T: 718-928-9954

W: indiebeautyexpo.com

25-28 Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show, Colorado Convention Center, Denver

E: otrsnow@experient-inc.com

T: 866-221-7934

W: outdoorretailer.com

28-30 Fashion Market Northern California Summer, San Mateo Event Center, San Mateo, Calif.

E: fashionmarketnorcal@gmail.com

T: 415-328-1221; Fax: 888-350-1486

W: fashionmarketnorcal.com

31-1 CALA San Francisco, The Festival Pavilion at the Fort Mason Center, San Francisco

W: calashows.com

FEBRUARY

5-7 New York Fashion Week: Men’s, various locations, New York

E: info@cfda.com

T: 212-302-1821

W: cfda.com

7-8, NW Materials Show, Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore.

E: info@americanevents.com

T: 503-605-1995

W: americanevents.com

11-14 Sourcing @ Magic, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 1-877-554-4834

W: ubmfashion.com

11-14 Footwear Sourcing @ Magic, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 1-877-554-4834

W: ubmfashion.com

12-14 Liberty Fairs, Sands Expo, Las Vegas

E: info@libertyfairs.com

T: 212-473-4523

W: libertyfairs.com

12-14 Capsule, Sands Expo (Hall B), Las Vegas

E: info@capsuleshow.com

T: 212-206-8310

W: capsuleshow.com

12-14 Agenda Show, Sands Expo at the Venetian/Palazzo (Hall B), Las Vegas

T: 213-223-5111; Fax: 213-443-1249

E: info@agendashow.com

W: agendashow.com

12-14 FN Platform, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: ubmfashion.com

12-14 WWDMagic, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: ubmfashion.com

12-14 Children’s Club Magic, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: ubmfashion.com

12-14 The Tents @ Project, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: ubmfashion.com

12-14 Project, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

12-14 Project Womens, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

12-14 Stitch @ Project Womens, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

12-14 The Collective, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

12-14 PoolTradeShow, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

12-14, Curve Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

12-15 Womens Wear in Nevada, Rio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

E: marketing3@urban-expo.com

T: 800-318-2238

W: wwinshow.com

21-26 Rocky Mountain Gift Show, Denver Mart, Denver

E: info@denvermart.com

T: 800-289-6278

W: denvermart.com

23-26 Denver Apparel & Accessory Market, Denver

E: info@denvermart.com

T: 800-289-6278; Fax: 303-297-8473

W: denvermart.com

24-26, Cabana, Pier 92, New York

E: info@cabanashow.com

T: N/A

W: cabanashow.com

25-28 Children’s Club, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

26-28 Coterie, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

26-28 Curve New York, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: Meghan@curvexpo.com

T: 212-993-8590

W: eurovet.com/curve-new-york-february-2018/

26-28 Stitch @ Coterie, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

26-28 Sole Commerce, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

26-28 Fame, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

26-28 Moda, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

MARCH

5-7, Los Angeles International Textile Show, CMC (13th Floor, A and B wings), Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

7-11 Natural Products Expo West, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif.

T: 866-458-4935

W: expowest.com

12-14 Designers & Agents Fall 2018, The New Mart, Los Angeles

E: info@designersandagents.com

T: 212-302-9575; Fax: 212-302-9576

W: designersandagents.com

12-14 L.A. Fashion Market Fall 2018, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

12-14 L.A. Kids Market, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

12-14 Athleisure x Lifestyle Tradeshow, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com.

12-14, Select x Emerge, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

12-14, Brand Assembly Fall/Winter 2018, Cooper Design Space (11th Floor, Mezz 3 + 4), Los Angeles

E: info@brandassembly.com

T: 213-805-6606

W: brandassembly.com

APRIL

8-10 Denver Apparel & Accessory Market, Denver

E: info@denvermart.com

T: 800-289-6278; Fax: 303-297-8473

W: denvermart.com

15-17 Fashion Market Northern California Fall, San Mateo Event Center, San Mateo, Calif.

E: fashionmarketnorcal@gmail.com

T: 415-328-1221; Fax: 888-350-1486

W: fashionmarketnorcal.com

MAY

20-23 RECon Global Retail Real Estate convention, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

T: 646 728-3800

W: icsc.org

JUNE

3-4 Denver Apparel & Accessory Market, Denver

E: info@denvermart.com

T: 800-289-6278; Fax: 303-297-8473

W: denvermart.com

10-12 Coterie, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

10-12 Accessories the Show, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

10-12 Fame, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

10-12 Moda, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

10-12 PoolTradeShow, Jacob Javits Center, New York

E: cs@ubmfashion.com

T: 877-554-4834

W: Ubmfashion.com

11-13 Athleisure x Lifestyle Tradeshow, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

18-20 L.A. Fashion Market Fall II/Holiday 2018, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

18-20 L.A. Kids Market, CMC, Los Angeles

T: 213-630-3600

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

W: californiamarketcenter.com

18-20 Select x Emerge, CMC, Los Angeles

E: info@californiamarketcenter.com

T: 213-630-3600

W: californiamarketcenter.com

Spotlight: UBM Fashion

UBM Fashion, a fashion trade-show company, said online retailers have represented 10 percent of all buyers in its recent shows, a number that grew more than 10 percent since 2016.

The firm said it saw approximately 18,000 exhibitors and 200,000 attendees in 2017.

Mike Alic, the managing director of UBM Fashion, told WWD, “Amazon alone sends over 300 people to each edition of MAGIC.” Alic added, “Of course, the emergence of online and direct-to-consumer models is also creating a huge need for our customers to learn and to innovate. We are supporting that with an increasing emphasis on education — at our trade shows and at smaller-scale learning events in New York and Los Angeles that we call ‘Swimlessons.’”

UBM Fashion’s Swimlessons is a complimentary, educational forum for exhibiting fashion brands that offers tools for building and evolving businesses. The Swimlessons environment serves as a platform for industry experts to share their knowledge and experience on topics such as social media, e-commerce, finance and legal guidance. The idea is to provide guidance and education for brands navigating new territories or needing to evolve.

Alic told WWD, “UBM Fashion events present the most effective and efficient environment for retailers to discover new brands, and for brands to discover new retailers. We also provide unique forums where the industry comes together to do business, to renew existing relationships, to network, to learn, and of course to gossip and to have a bit of fun.”

And philanthropy is another key pillar for the firm. UBM Fashion has partnered with “organizations that are working on the future of fashion and on helping society,” such as the Fashion Scholarship Fund, which helps cultivate the “next generation of fashion leaders”; Delivering Good, which donates new merchandise such as apparel, footwear and other products to families affected by disasters, and Jeffrey Fashion Cares, which supports LGBTQ civil rights and HIV prevention and education.

Spotlight: Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt, an international trade-show firm, will soon return to New York for its Texworld USA winter edition show in 2018. The show will run Jan. 22 through 24.

The event’s three days of sourcing, networking and education for industry members is a key show within Messe Frankfurt’s “Texpertise Network,” or collection of its textile shows and programs, the company said. The event also serves as a business platform that unites industry members working with apparel fabrics, trims and accessories suppliers, as well as industry experts, designers, fabric buyers, merchandisers and sourcing professionals, enabling them to work directly with manufacturers and global suppliers.

Jennifer Bacon, the show director of fashion and apparel Messe Frankfurt North America, told WWD, “The show is providing industry experts, designers, fabric buyers, merchandisers and sourcing professionals a unique opportunity to meet directly with a wide range of manufacturers and global suppliers.”

Bacon continued, “For Texworld USA Winter 2018, visitors can look forward to the highly anticipated seminar series organized by Lenzing Fibers, as well as our new ‘Explore the Floor’ tours that allow attendees to walk the show with industry experts in an intimate setting and meet new exhibitors that are relevant to what they need.”

“Over the past decade, Texworld USA has evolved into a must-attend event on the trade show circuit for buyers who are interested in the full spectrum of apparel fabrics at an affordable price without sacrificing quality. Ultimately, Texworld USA offers what people are really buying. The show hits the reality of where market is today and supports the ever-changing industry.”

The winter edition 2018 show will feature over 300 exhibitors specializing in cotton, embroidery, lace, functional fabrics and denim, the company said.

Spotlight: Pitti Immagine

Pitti Immagine, a fashion industry event firm based in Italy, said its 83rd edition of Modaprima saw an uptick in participation from foreign buyers. The show was held on Nov. 10 through 12 at the Leopolda Station in Florence.

The firm said it aspires for Modaprima to “become the trade fair for the international fashion market,” targeting buyers yielding “medium [to] large distributions.” Pitti Immagine’s event portfolio includes Pitti Immagine Bimbo, Pitti Immagine Filati, Taste, Fragranze and Super. Its events are held in Florence and Milan annually and biannually.

Modaprima presents a range of women’s wear and men’s wear collections for fashion and accessories and includes “flash previews” for the subsequent season. This year’s show presented 80 product lines featured by 40 companies and spotlighted foreign brands from countries such as Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom. Modaprima saw an increased participation of 3 percent, with up to 1,450 international buyers present at the event.

Its foreign presence accounts for 60 percent of total buyers, as the firm recorded more than 800 operators from 48 countries. Pitti Immagine noted particularly high success with attracting buyers from Japan, Turkey, Russia, Hong Kong, China, UAE and various Eastern European countries.

Agostino Poletto, the general manager of Pitti Immagine, said the show is devoted to an international presence, “and the numbers and performances of this edition show it.” He added that the company is “aware that this sector is going through a rather complex phase” and that “[Pitti Immagine] would like to see a larger synergy between all the operators in the field, precisely as a result of more and more concrete support for companies and their internationalization.”

The next edition is Modaprima 84, slated for May 18 to 20.

Spotlight: SwimShow

SwimShow, which runs July 14 to 17, is positioned as the world’s largest swimwear event and is described by organizers as an “essential show for the industry” and one that serves as a “platform for building relationships, enjoying the latest trends in swimwear and connecting buyers and suppliers.”

The event, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla., is also recognized by the industry as the venue where new lines and collections are launched. The show attracts over 3,000 buyers and spotlights over 2,500 lines.

Attendees describe the event as the first place where new designs for the cruise season are showcased. Attendees also note that the event is where buyers can glean upcoming trends as well as connect with designers and brands — often on a one-on-one basis. The show recently launched “The Collection,” which organizers describe as a “curated fashion environment” for seeing emerging brands as well as more established swimwear designers.

“Miami SwimShow is the perfect venue to launch our new resort collection each July,” noted Christy Currie of Helen Kaminski in a SwimShow testimonial. “This year was one of our best shows yet as our show bookings were up 45 percent and we opened more new accounts than in the past 3 years. The vibe here is always upbeat.”

Spotlight: M.Seventy Group

M.Seventy Group is the producer of contemporary fashion trade shows in Milan. The group’s men and women’s collections and pre-collections are showcased during fashion week as the “White” show, January 15 to 15 and June 16 to 18. The White event for women’s collections as well as accessories (summer and spring 2019) runs February 23 to 26 and September 21 to 24.

The group describes and positions the White women’s pre-collections and men’s wear shows as “the reference event for women’s pre-collections and contemporary menswear during Milan fashion week.”

For several seasons now, M.Seventy said the appointments made during the January and June events with the men’s collections “have also opened up to women’s trends, thanks to a renewed ‘Man + Woman’ format, which offers women’s capsules and pre-collections” and serves as a “window at the show to present [women’s] trends a few weeks in advance.”