LONDON — European stock markets logged modest gains in morning trading on Thursday.The FTSE MIB in Milan advanced 0.5 percent to 22,455.99, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, which gained 0.4 percent to 5,262.28. The DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.2 percent to 12,587.58, and the FTSE 100 in London increased 0.1 percent to 7,280.86.The euro traded at $1.19, the pound fetched $1.35 and the Swiss franc equaled $1.03 at 10:00 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds; Swatch Group, 0.9 percent to 73.95 Swiss francs, and Aeffe, 0.5 percent to 1.85 euros.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were Unilever, 1.6 percent to 49.94 euros; French Connection Group, 1.1 percent to 0.43 pounds, and J. Sainsbury, 1.2 percent to 2.41 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>