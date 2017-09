MILAN — Italian outerwear specialist FGF Industry SpA has acquired 50 percent of Blauer USA, the North American manufacturer and supplier of uniforms and technical gear for policemen and army divisions.In particular, FGF Industry and the Blauer family that founded the firm in 1936, created a new company called BWF, which controls Blauer USA. FGF Industry SpA and the Blauer family each hold a 50 percent share in the new company.The collaboration between the two companies kicked off in 2001, when FGF Industry started producing and distributing under license the collections of Blauer USA’s fashion division.“The goal of this partnership is to grow the international business of the brand in key countries, including the United States, China, Japan and South Korea,” said FGF Industry chief executive officer Enzo Fusco, who added that Italy currently represents Blauer USA’s biggest market, followed by Germany, Austria and Spain.The brand’s collections are sold in about 2,000 points of sales, as well as in the Blauer USA five Italian flagships, located in Milan, Cortina, Padova, Genova and Chiavari.According to Fusco, the brand will generate revenues of 55 million euros in 2017.“The great thing is that in the last four years we grew between 24 and 26 percent every season,” Fusco said.In keeping with the expansion of the label, on Wednesday, Blauer USA celebrates its debut in the fragrance business. The company teamed up with Venice Olfactory to develop a men’s and a women’s fragrance, both called United.“As writer C. JoyBell C. said ‘You are never fully dressed without perfume,’ I think that for us the fragrance license is very important and I’m very happy with both the partner we found and these new fresh and contemporary perfumes,” Fusco said.Along with Blauer USA, FGF Industry controls the Blauer Junior, Blauer Hi.Tech, BPD, Ten C, Nylolite by Blauer and Prince Tees brands.