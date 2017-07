While investors and analysts on and off Wall Street are trying to get a better read on the fashion industry, some are turning to Charcy Evers for more of an insider’s perspective.

Having once headed up North American sales and marketing for Jil Sander and later worked as managing director of Tse, she looks at retailers’ challenges with a judicious eye. Evers later took a post as a trend forecaster and analyst at Peclers Paris advising companies such as Nike, Boeing, Microsoft, Target, J.C. Penney and others. After venturing out on her own as a trend forecaster, consultant and stylist six years ago, she is now fielding more requests from financial firms that are interested in her analysis and predictions. Relocating to Los Angeles for a few years for Peclers Paris enabled her to work with more non-fashion firms, which resulted in a more sociological outlook of trend forecasting.