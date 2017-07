NEW YORK — While city officials, factory owners, designers and other Midtown tenants continue to try to hash out plans for rezoning the garment district, a new survey shows how integral the area is to production.

For nearly 200 years, the Midtown West neighborhood has housed the largest concentration of manufacturers, designers and suppliers — the heart of New York City's garment industry. Manufacturers alone employ more than 7,100 New Yorkers — most of whom are immigrants and women, according to the Garment Center Supply Association Foundation. The 10-week survey of 413 manufacturers operating in 1.4 million square feet of space offered insight into the ongoing debate about rezoning the neighborhood.