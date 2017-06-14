As online shopping continues its breakneck growth, fashion apparel and retail brands are working to optimize e-commerce capabilities as well as reimagine supply chains and fulfillment functions. Moreover, consumer demands for fast delivery times as well as an overall push in the market for reducing operating costs is putting immense pressure on the core functions of distribution centers in particular.

Here, Guy Sommerhalder, chief operating officer at John Varvatos, shares his insights about how inventory and warehouse management is not only a science, but also requires elements of traditional merchandising. In addition, Sommerhalder offers his perspective on the role of technology and the impact of consumer preferences on inventory management.